Former professional Adam Duffy, now 33, is on his way back to Q School next month after Chesterfield business owner John Tomkins offered to pay the £1,000 entry fee for the event.

Mr Tomkins owns two pubs in Chesterfield, where Adam now lives – The Batch House and The Devonshire Arms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield snooker player Adam Duffy is heading back to Q School.

"I wanted to go into it but I couldn’t afford to go,” said Adam, who grew up in Eckington.

"It's a big last opportunity for me.”

Adam came within two frames of becoming the first player from Sheffield to reach the World Championship in 2015, the same year he famously beat Ding Junhui in the first round of the UK Championship.

A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan, he previously successfully graduated from Q School in 2016, but has failed to make the grade since.

Adam came within two frames of becoming the first snooker player from Sheffield to qualify for the World Championship in 2015.

Three qualifying tournaments will be held at Ponds Forge from May 16 to June 5, with twelve tour cards available.

"I have still got something to offer the game,” Adam said.

"There’s unfinished business. If I get back on the tour I can just see myself going one way and that’s improving, even though I’m 33 now.

"I know I can match anybody’s game to a standard.”

Adam’s partner, Olivia, and their three-year-old son, Mason, have helped to give him a new perspective on the sport.

He said: “In the past it’s been my everything, it’s all I’ve ever known.

"It still is but my family’s more important, it’s about finding that happy medium.”

Still, the former Paul Hunter scholar, who practices at Lennon’s Pool & Snooker in Chesterfield, would love to get another break.

"When I’m watching it now I do miss being in and around the tournaments,” he said.

“I miss being around and playing the game to a good standard.”

Adam’s formative years in the sport were spent alongside former world champion and world number one Judd Trump – and the pair are still friends.

"I still speak to him,” he added, “I’ll hopefully see him this week or the week after if he stays in the tournament.