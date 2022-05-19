A smash charity event

Sally Olney with head coach Terry Mabbitt.

The event proved to be a great success with the many spectators treated to some entertaining and high-quality tennis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Mabbitt and Paul Thomas were victors in the Men’s event with Matt Foster and Paul Salter runners-up.

Barbara Mabbitt and Mandy Lines won the Ladies’ competition with Emily Devereux and Niamh Gourlay the runners-up.