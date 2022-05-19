A smash charity event

Flitwick and Ampthill Lawn Tennis Club recently held their annual David Olney Tournament in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 6:55 pm
Sally Olney with head coach Terry Mabbitt.
The event proved to be a great success with the many spectators treated to some entertaining and high-quality tennis.

Harry Mabbitt and Paul Thomas were victors in the Men’s event with Matt Foster and Paul Salter runners-up.

Barbara Mabbitt and Mandy Lines won the Ladies’ competition with Emily Devereux and Niamh Gourlay the runners-up.

A total of £824 was raised for the charity and Sally Olney – wife of David, a member for 60 years – kindly accepted payment on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society from the club's head coach Terry Mabbitt.

