Motorsport: Fenton Seabright. of Barnsley's Team Wilson, makes point in Barcelona

Fenton Seabright in Barcelona

It was a tough weekend for both Fenton Seabright and Jack Hart. Seabright managed to finish in the points with 15th place whilst Jack Hart crossed the line in 33rd spot.

Qualifying

Fenton Seabright finished 11th overall in qualifying group A. In the first session the team struggled a bit with the bike set up with it being the first time they had been to this circuit. Seabright finished 12th overall. In the second session he initially was up against it running low down the order. However, after some further adjustments he managed a lap of 1:53.935 for fifth in Q2. Only a handful of riders improved in the hotter conditions and this time put him 11th in the combined standings for group A.

Jack Hart took part in the Group B qualifying sessions. He set a 1:55.314 in Q1 which meant he was 18th overall. Hart also struggled to improve on his lap time in Q2 and was close to dropping into the Series Two race. However, when it was needed he pulled a lap out of the bag and recorded a 1:55.107 putting him 15th in the second session. In the combined timings Hart was 19th and that was enough to see him through to the European Talent Cup race on Sunday.

Race

The glorious sunshine from qualifying departed and gave over to a cloudy race day. Seabright lined up in 17th position on the starting grid whilst Jack Hart would start 34th.

Seabright quickly made up a position in the early laps. He then went on to become involved in a battle with Ortola, Gorbe and Torrecillas. The riders were so close that they regularly overtook each other during the 15 lap race. Seabright would rise to 14th before finding himself down in 17th as each rider used the slipstream and their skill to try and overtake the other. He eventually crossed the finish line in 15th place picking up the final point on offer.

Jack Hart started from 34th on the grid. He spent the race duelling with two Spanish riders Avila and Tapia. He set his best lap time of the weekend, a 1:54.928 and crossed the finish line in 33rd after 15 laps.