Sheffield took a firm grip on their KO Cup tie against King’s Lynn Stars with big winning margin in the first leg.

Tigers finished the night 58-32 winners, to put themselves in a strong position in the two legged clash against the side they beat in last year’s League Cup Final.

But there was drama near the end when Tigers’ Lewis Kerr and Stars’ Michael Palm Toft were involved in an angry confrontation after heat 14. The riders had looked close to colliding near the finish line in a heat Sheffield won 5-1, with Palm Toft appearing to say something to Kerr as they slowed down after the race had ended, with Kerr laying down his bike near the pits and confronting him. The pair were separated by team mates..

In terms of the race action, Kyle Howarth had just won the heat to complete a score of 10 on the night, his biggest of the season, while Rising Star Dan Gilkes picked himself up after a fall in heat 12, as he pushed to try to pass Josh Pickering. It was Gilkes’ last scheduled ride of the evening, on a night which saw him match the four points he picked up against Belle Vue at the National Speedway Stadium last month in his previous outing for the Tigers

Sheffield 58: Jack Holder 12 (1 bonus), Tobiasz Musielak 11(3), Kyle Howarth 10, David Belego 9(2), Lewis Kerr 7(1), Adam Ellis 5(2), Dan Gilkes 4.

