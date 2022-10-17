The Tru Plant Tigers qualified at the front end of the season by narrowly topping the Northern Group.

And after being pipped to league glory last week, team boss Simon Stead is looking for a positive showing from his side as they aim to claim their first top-flight silverware against a side they hold a 100 per cent record over in 2022.

Sheffield TIgers boss Simon Stead hopes the team can finish the season with silverware

Said Stead: “We’ve done ourselves proud this season.

“I’m proud of the lads and I hope the supporters are too.

“We’ve still got a Cup Final to look forward to and the lads thoroughly deserve it.

“But we know that King’s Lynn are going to prove to be a tough task both home and away.

“But let’s just hope that we can finish this season with some silverware.”

The deciding leg takes place at Owlerton on Thursday, October 20 (7.30).

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Thomas Jorgensen, Richie Worrall, Josh Pickering, Nicolai Klindt, Frederik Jakobsen, Jason Edwards.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Justin Sedgmen, Connor Mountain.