Speedway: Sheffield Tigers thrash Wolves to reach Premiership grand final
Sheffield Tigers thrashed Wolverhampton 61-29 to reach the grand final of the Speedway Premiership play offs.
The dominant victory at Owlerton sets the club up for a final against northern rivals Belle Vue.
Having won the first leg in Wolverhampton earlier in the week, Tigers already had the advantage ahead of tonight’s racing. But they went about their business quickly tonight, and had amassed enought points to win the tie at the end of heat 10, with five races still to go.
The entire line-up scored well. Rising star Connor Mountain scored eight (paid nine), fellow reserve Justin Sedgmen notched seven, but grand prix star Jack Holder topped the scoring with 11, paid 13.
Sheffield: Jack Holder 11 (2), Lewis Kerr 9 (2), Adam Ellis 9 (2), Kyle Howarth 9 (1), Tobiasz Musielak 8 (1), Connor Mountain 8 (1), Justin Sedgmen 7.
Wolverhampton: Ryan Douglas 7 (1), Sam Masters 6, Steve Worrall 5, Luke Becker 4, Drew Kemp 3, Nick Morris 2, Leon Flint 2.