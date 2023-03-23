Tigers finished 48-42 winners on a night that saw the lead swap around during the first half of the meeting. But the key moment was perhaps a double overtake in heat nine, after Aces’ Brady Kurtz had taken an early lead. Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth slipped past him on the third bend, before Adam Ellis also overtook moments later, giving Tigers a 5-1 heat success, and then leading for the rest of the meeting.
Tobiasz Musialk topscored for Tigers, while Lewis Kerr showed his value at reserve with eight, including a win over Dan Bewley.
Scores:
Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak 12 (1), Jack Holder 10 (1), Lewis Kerr 8, David Bellego 7, Kyle Howarth 6, Adam Ellis 5 (2), Dan Gilkes 1(1)
Belle Vue: Brady Kurtz 12, Charles Wright 8 (1), Dan Bewley 7, Norick Blodorn 4 (1), Jamon Lidsey 4 (1), Jake Mulford (4), Tom Brennan 3