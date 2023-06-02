The Tru Plant Tigers delivered their best ever away display in the Sports Insure Premiership against the Stars on Thursday, winning 59-31 at the Adrian Flux Arena against a line up which including former World Champion Artem Laguta.There was plenty of anticipation around the Norfolk venue in the build-up to the meeting having secured the signature of 2021 champion Laguta earlier in the week.The home club also handed out free air horns and whistles to help boost the atmosphere after a tough start to the season – but the Tigers turned up in ruthless mood.They struck four 5-1s in the opening five races to inflict further damage on King’s Lynn’s campaign before romping to victory to end their run of three straight losses on the road. Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr and Jack Holder all finished unbeaten by opposition riders, while Kyle Howarth, riding at reserve, also scored double figures“We needed that,” Stead said. “We’ve had a few fixtures away from home where we haven’t performed as we should have done. But we were dominant and back to something like what I know we’re capable of.“There was a lot of talk about Artem and them in the build-up and look, it’s great to see him in British Speedway and fair play to King’s Lynn because they’ve pulled one out the bag there.“But we needed to remove ourselves from that hype, get off on the front foot, come here and do the job and we’ve done just that.”The Tru Plant Tigers turn their attention to the first leg of their Sports Insure Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final next up when they host Wolverhampton at Owlerton next Thursday (June 8, 7.30).