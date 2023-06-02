News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Tigers speedway: ‘We needed that’ says Simon Stead after win at King’s Lynn including Artem Laguta

Sheffield boss Simon Stead says silencing the home crowd early on was always going to be an important factor, following a big win at King’s Lynn.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:09 BST

The Tru Plant Tigers delivered their best ever away display in the Sports Insure Premiership against the Stars on Thursday, winning 59-31 at the Adrian Flux Arena against a line up which including former World Champion Artem Laguta.There was plenty of anticipation around the Norfolk venue in the build-up to the meeting having secured the signature of 2021 champion Laguta earlier in the week.The home club also handed out free air horns and whistles to help boost the atmosphere after a tough start to the season – but the Tigers turned up in ruthless mood.They struck four 5-1s in the opening five races to inflict further damage on King’s Lynn’s campaign before romping to victory to end their run of three straight losses on the road. Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr and Jack Holder all finished unbeaten by opposition riders, while Kyle Howarth, riding at reserve, also scored double figures“We needed that,” Stead said. “We’ve had a few fixtures away from home where we haven’t performed as we should have done. But we were dominant and back to something like what I know we’re capable of.“There was a lot of talk about Artem and them in the build-up and look, it’s great to see him in British Speedway and fair play to King’s Lynn because they’ve pulled one out the bag there.“But we needed to remove ourselves from that hype, get off on the front foot, come here and do the job and we’ve done just that.”The Tru Plant Tigers turn their attention to the first leg of their Sports Insure Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final next up when they host Wolverhampton at Owlerton next Thursday (June 8, 7.30).

KING’S LYNN 31: Artem Laguta 9+1, Thomas Jorgensen 5+2, Frederik Jakobsen 5, Michael Palm Toft 5, Kye Thomson 4, Nick Morris 2, Jason Edwards 1+1.

SHEFFIELD 59: Tobiasz Musielak 13+2, Lewis Kerr 13+2, Jack Holder 12, Kyle Howarth 11+2, Adam Ellis 8+3, Dan Gilkes 2, David Bellego R/R.

Lewis Kerr, pictured, was one of three Sheffield riders unbeaten by opponents in the win at King's LynnLewis Kerr, pictured, was one of three Sheffield riders unbeaten by opponents in the win at King's Lynn
Lewis Kerr, pictured, was one of three Sheffield riders unbeaten by opponents in the win at King's Lynn
