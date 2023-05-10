The date of May 11 was initially set for the Tru Plant Tigers’ home leg of their Knockout Cup Semi-Final - but with the Wolves’s Quarter-Final decider at Belle Vue postponed earlier this week, the two club’s agreed to bring forward the league date.Sheffield have won two of their three Premiership contests to date - both against Belle Vue who are the early leaders having raced more meetings than anyone else.Thursday’s opponents Wolverhampton are on the same points as the Tigers, but have ridden one extra fixture.The Black Country outfit have lost both of their away fixtures 49-41 to date, but co-promoter Damien Bates says his Sheffield riders will need to be wary of the Wolfpack.“They haven’t got off to the start they’d have wanted to away from home but Wolves are a team who could strike on any given day,” Bates said.“I saw them at Leicester last week and even though a few of the riders weren’t quite on it, they were still in contention for most of the meeting.“It’s our first home fixture for over a month so it might take us a couple of races to get back into it.“But if the Sheffield riders keep riding how they have been doing so far then there’s no reason why we can’t add another win.”Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Ben Barker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.