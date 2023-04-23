The Tru Plant Tigers hold a 26-point advantage thanks to a dominant home leg over the Stars at Owlerton earlier this month.
Popular Pole Tobiasz Musielak continues his rehabilitation work following surgery on his broken collarbone - and Sheffield have opted to use rider replacement with all other six team members eligible to cover the programmed rides at number three.
And whilst they are firm favourites to progress through to the next round, team boss Simon Stead insists his side aren’t going to Norfolk on the defensive.
“We’re going there to try and win on the night,” Stead said. “Just because we’ve got a very healthy lead in the tie, our attitude won’t be any different to any other meeting.
“After a tough start on the road, King’s Lynn won their first home meeting the other week and Krzysztof (Kasprzak) finally found his feet.
“They will be a different proposition to what we saw at Owlerton and we know the job isn’t done just yet.
“We’ll be giving them the respect they deserve but we’ll be going about our own business in the same manner we always do and it’s a great opportunity for us to move forward in the competition.”
KING’S LYNN: Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Frederik Jakobsen, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Michael Palm Toft, Josh Pickering, Jason Edwards.
SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak R/R, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.