Injured Lewis Kerr's rides will be shared out between three of his Sheffield team-mates for Thursday’s big clash with Belle Vue.

Josh Pickering, skipper Kyle Howarth and rising star Dan Gilkes will be eligible to stand in for Kerr, who suffered a broken collarbone in the win over Ipswich last week, as Tigers operate rider replacement.

Tigers will be looking to take another step towards play-off qualification on Thursday (July 20, 7.30) when they go head-to-head with the Aces at Owlerton.

The Tru Plant Tigers collected three valuable points last time out against Ipswich to open up a five point gap between themselves and the Witches who sit outside the top four places.

Sheffield Tigers will operate rider replacement against Belle Vue on Thursday. Pictured are Josh Pickering, Kyle Howarth, and Dan Gilkes, who will be eligible to stand in for injured Lewis Kerr

Belle Vue are league leaders, 15 points ahead of Tigers, having raced six more fixtures than Sheffield.

After suffering Grand Final heartbreak against the Aces last year, the Tru Plant Tigers responded at the beginning of this term, beating them both home and away.

Rising Star Dan Gilkes said: “Belle Vue were our first fixtures of the season and you could tell that it means a lot to both sets of fans, especially after what happened last year. At the start of the season everybody is always a bit fresh but we got the job done in those two meetings.

“Everybody is up to race fitness now, if you like, so it should be a really interesting meeting. It’s always a great fixture with great racing and it’s always a great atmosphere. It doesn’t really matter what happened earlier in the season though and it doesn’t matter who is coming to Owlerton, we want to win every match and be dominant at home.

“We had a little slip up against Leicester last month, but we’ve put that behind us with some really good results since and that’s what we’re going to be going for again against Belle Vue but we know it will need a full team performance.”

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for just £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it is £20 for concessions.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Lewis Kerr R/R, Adam Ellis, Josh Pickering, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Dan Gilkes.

