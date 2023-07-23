Sheffield will face Wolverhampton tomorrow without one of their big names – but see a former rider return.

With Adam Ellis riding for Great Britain on Tuesday, the club will operate rider replacement for the Monday night clash at Owlerton to fill his rides, with all his team mates other than grand prix star Jack Holder eligible.

But the club brings in cover for the injured Lewis Kerr, in the shape of Australia Justin Sedgmen, one of the riders who formed part of Tigers’ side that finished runners up in the Premiership last season, with the Leicester rider guesting.

Wolverhampton will also field a changed side, with Danny King, Chris Harris, Jake Allen and Stefan Nielsen filling in for four absentees including Sam Masters.

With Adam Ellis, pictured, riding for Great Britain on Tuesday, the club will operate rider replacement for the Monday night clash at Owlerton to fill his rides, with all his team mates other than grand prix star Jack Holder eligible.

Despite the visitors travelling with a heavily depleted side, Tigers heat-leader Tobiasz Musielak says he and his team-mates are purely focused on continuing their own form, after beating league leaders Belle Vue 50-40 last Thursday.

“Belle Vue was such a difficult meeting for us but we finished super strong,” Musielak said. “Every meeting we just want to do the best we can, it doesn’t matter what team we hit, and right now we are winning Speedway meetings.”

“We will stay positive, hopefully the track will be the same as Thursday and hopefully it will be another huge result for us.”

The hosts will also be without Adam Ellis who has been selected to represent Great Britain in Tuesday’s FIM Monster Energy Speedway World Cup Semi-Final.

Tigers have won their last four meetings and to make that five to further boost their play-off ambitions - and know if they could overturn a ten point deficit from their away leg in May to also claim the aggregate point, they would leapfrog the Wolves into third place.

The two have already played out a gripping Knockout Cup Semi-Final tie this term with Sheffield edging the contest 92-88 over the two legs.

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for just £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis R/R, Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Dan Gilkes.