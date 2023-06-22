Sheffield crashed to their first home defeat of the season, despite a late fightback against Leicester in speedway’s Sports Insure Premiership.

Leicester, looking like the best side to visit Owlerton this season, saw several outstanding performances among their riders including former Tiger Justin Sedgmen, and led by 12 points by the end of heat six.

Jack Holder was outstanding for Sheffield with an 18 point maximum, but the only other home riders to win heats were Josh Pickering, who returned to the club this week, and skipper Kyle Howarth.

In the end, Tigers pulled the gap down to points at the end, with 4-2 heat advantages in the last three heats.

The visitors were much sharper out of the gates in the early exchanges with three 5-1s in the opening six races helping, them open up a 12 point lead.

Holder and Kyle Howarth responded in Heat Seven with a 4-2 and with the tactical option still open to him, team boss Simon Stead put Holder in Heat Nine in place of Adam Ellis.

The Aussie charged to the front and was joined by new signing Josh Pickering as Tigers’ first 5-1 of the contest saw them back to within six.

In heat 11, Sheffield were well on course for a 4-2 before mechanical problems for Howarth off the final bend allowed Sedgmen through for third.

The deficit was eight points by the time Heat 13 came around as Holder eased to victory while Tobiasz Musielak was passed by Max Fricke.

Heat 14 saw Pickering produce a breathtaking move to go from third to first before Howarth fired his way past Allen to claim a point.

That set up a last heat decider with Sheffield requiring a 5-1 to force a super heat. Holder won, and despite a battling show by Musielak, Tigers had to settle for a 4-2

Tigers next team action is on Monday, July 3 (7.30) when they host Peterborough at Owlerton.

Sheffield 44: Jack Holder 18, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Josh Pickering 6+1, Tobiasz Musielak 5, Lewis Kerr 3+2, Dan Gilkes 3, Adam Ellis 1.

Leicester 46: Max Fricke 10, Justin Sedgmen 9+2, Richard Lawson 9, Jake Allen 7+1, Nick Morris 5+1, Chris Harris 4+1, Drew Kemp 2.