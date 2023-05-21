Both number one Jack Holder and skipper Kyle Howarth return to the line up, after both had to sit out the defeat at Wolverhampton, Holder through commitments in Poland and Howarth through injury.They return for the Tru Plant Tigers clash at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena, Beaumont Park which will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.The South Yorkshire side returned to action after a three week gap in their schedule last Monday at Wolverhampton where they were beaten 50-40 despite a battling effort in the Black Country.They were without number one Holder and captain Howarth on that occasion though - but the Tigers are due to be back at full strength for their trip to Leicester.Team Manager Simon Stead said: “When we’ve got a full side and when all seven of our side start firing , we’re really going to be a force to be reckoned with.“We’re an outstanding team, we should have confidence to go anywhere and get a result so let’s go to Leicester, kickstart with another win and get our season going again.”
The fixture at Leicester will also see Sheffield go up against some of the riders who were involved with the club at Owlerton last season, as well as them taking on some big names.Premiership newcomers Leicester include Grand Prix star Max Fricke, triple British Champion Chris Harris and Justin Sedgmen and Jake Allen who were both a part of Sheffield’s 2022 side.Supporters are advised that the parade will take place shortly after 7.20pm, with Heat 1 approximately 12 minutes later.Stadium access information for vehicle drivers is also available on Leicester’s website via: http://www.leicesterspeedway.com/news.php?extend.32220.1 with a section of Beaumont Way closed but no impact on parking arrangements.LEICESTER: Max Fricke, Justin Sedgmen, Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Nick Morris, Jake Allen, Dan Thompson.SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Kyle Howarth, David Bellego, Tobiasz Musielak, Adam Ellis, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.