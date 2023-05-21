Both number one Jack Holder and skipper Kyle Howarth return to the line up, after both had to sit out the defeat at Wolverhampton, Holder through commitments in Poland and Howarth through injury.They return for the Tru Plant Tigers clash at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena, Beaumont Park which will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.The South Yorkshire side returned to action after a three week gap in their schedule last Monday at Wolverhampton where they were beaten 50-40 despite a battling effort in the Black Country.They were without number one Holder and captain Howarth on that occasion though - but the Tigers are due to be back at full strength for their trip to Leicester.Team Manager Simon Stead said: “When we’ve got a full side and when all seven of our side start firing , we’re really going to be a force to be reckoned with.“We’re an outstanding team, we should have confidence to go anywhere and get a result so let’s go to Leicester, kickstart with another win and get our season going again.”