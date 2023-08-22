Boss Simon Stead was disappointed by the back-up recent recruit Tai Woffinden received as his Sheffield side left Peterborough empty handed on Monday.

The Tru Plant Tigers were beaten 53-37 at the East of England Arena - a result which also saw them surrender the aggregate point in Heat 15 as they let a 14 point advantage slip.

Already without number one Tobiasz Musielak, who crashed in Poland over the weekend, the Owlerton outfit were then reduced to just five riders in Heat Two when Rising Star Dan Gilkes was withdrawn with hip discomfort following a heavy collision with the back straight fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woffinden was on top form as he delivered almost half of Sheffield’s points - only denied an unbeaten night in Heat 15 when Niels-Kristian Iversen came out on top in a thrilling tussle.

Tai Woffinden was on form in Sheffield's defeat to Peterborough, but boss Simon Stead felt he lacked support from team mates

Inconsistency was the biggest frustration for Josh Pickering, Lewis Kerr and Kyle Howarth who all managed a race win apiece - but they also suffered too many last places between them.

Meanwhile, Adam Ellis endured the toughest night of his Sheffield career to date as he failed to score from four rides.

And although Stead admits it was always going to be a stiff task for his side under the circumstances, he did expect more from his riders collectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re always on the back foot when you’re starting with R/R for your Number One,” Stead said.

“It was a great effort from Tai - but he can’t do it on his own.

“He needed a couple of others to step up but we were let down in some areas and that’s disappointing.”

Defeat leaves the Tigers still fifth in the league table, two points behind Ipswich who picked up an aggregate point at Wolverhampton – but Sheffield do still have four matches in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They return to action at home to Wolves this Thursday (August 24, 7.30) before visiting Leicester on Saturday.

PETERBOROUGH 53: Patryk Wojdylo 13+2, Vadim Tarasenko 12+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 9+3, Ben Cook 8+1, Benjamin Basso 6+2, Chris Harris 4+1, Jordan Jenkins 1.