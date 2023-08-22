Sheffield Tigers speedway: Tai Woffinden top scores in Peterborough defeat but 'lacked back up'
The Tru Plant Tigers were beaten 53-37 at the East of England Arena - a result which also saw them surrender the aggregate point in Heat 15 as they let a 14 point advantage slip.
Already without number one Tobiasz Musielak, who crashed in Poland over the weekend, the Owlerton outfit were then reduced to just five riders in Heat Two when Rising Star Dan Gilkes was withdrawn with hip discomfort following a heavy collision with the back straight fence.
Woffinden was on top form as he delivered almost half of Sheffield’s points - only denied an unbeaten night in Heat 15 when Niels-Kristian Iversen came out on top in a thrilling tussle.
Inconsistency was the biggest frustration for Josh Pickering, Lewis Kerr and Kyle Howarth who all managed a race win apiece - but they also suffered too many last places between them.
Meanwhile, Adam Ellis endured the toughest night of his Sheffield career to date as he failed to score from four rides.
And although Stead admits it was always going to be a stiff task for his side under the circumstances, he did expect more from his riders collectively.
“You’re always on the back foot when you’re starting with R/R for your Number One,” Stead said.
“It was a great effort from Tai - but he can’t do it on his own.
“He needed a couple of others to step up but we were let down in some areas and that’s disappointing.”
Defeat leaves the Tigers still fifth in the league table, two points behind Ipswich who picked up an aggregate point at Wolverhampton – but Sheffield do still have four matches in hand.
They return to action at home to Wolves this Thursday (August 24, 7.30) before visiting Leicester on Saturday.
PETERBOROUGH 53: Patryk Wojdylo 13+2, Vadim Tarasenko 12+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 9+3, Ben Cook 8+1, Benjamin Basso 6+2, Chris Harris 4+1, Jordan Jenkins 1.
SHEFFIELD 37: Tai Woffinden 18+1, Josh Pickering 8, Lewis Kerr 6, Kyle Howarth 5, Adam Ellis 0, Dan Gilkes 0, Tobiasz Musielak R/R.