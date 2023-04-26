Sheffield are set to be without number one Jack Holder for Thursday’s Owlerton clash with Peterborough – with Sam Masters set to step in.

Holder misses out because new regulations for 2023 mean he is forced to miss the Tru Plant Tigers’ second Premiership home fixture of the season due to the Australian’s Polish club Lublin rearranging their Ekstraliga tie with Wroclaw. Tigers are also without fellow heat leader Tobiasz Musielak, who is still recovering from injury.

Wolverhampton’s Sam Masters has been drafted in as a guest at number one while all six Tigers’ representatives will be eligible to cover for Tobiasz Musielak who remains sidelined with a broken collarbone.

The visitors have booked Wolves’ Ryan Douglas to guest at No.1 to cover for Nicki Pedersen who quit the club earlier this month.

The two sides may have had contrasting beginnings to their seasons, but Tigers’ team boss Simon Stead is again demanding his side that they are at their very best from the off.

“Confidence is high throughout the team at the moment - and being without both Jack and Tobi, it’s definitely a meeting we’re going to need everyone on form,” he said.

“Sam Masters is usually a reliable guest, he rides Sheffield really, really well and I’m sure he’ll come in and cover Jack’s rides nicely.

“Peterborough will pose a different proposition I’m sure; yes they’re finding things difficult at the moment but they’ve got a team who are capable of scoring points around Sheffield.

“We know that, they know that, but if the lads continue to ride how they have been, then we should have enough to add some more league points to the board and the lads are fired up to do that.”

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for just £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

SHEFFIELD: Sam Masters, Tobiasz Musielak R/R, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, David Bellego, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.