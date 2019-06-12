Video: Sheffield Steelers' goaltending - the search continues

Dual-heritage Whistle was the number one netminder for Steelers last season, chalking up 3,178 minutes between the pipes, with Brad Day consigned to just seven appearances.

Day wanted to make more of an impact in the sport, which is why he recently left for NIHL club National Telford Tigers, a division in which he will face teams he has played for before, in Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Pirates.

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox hadn't got round to making a decision on whether he'd keep Day, but wished him well when the player opted for a position elsewhere.

"I think Brad wanted some clarity in his career so he decided to take a job in another league" said Fox.

"I heard he was real good for the organisation and obviously we hope he goes in there and plays well and continues to get better."

Fox didn't see enough of him to fully get an understanding of his qualities and potential.

Brad Day

But now he is assessing the overseas goaltending market, as the lack of homegrown or UK-heritage netminders of top EIHL quality is slim, to say the least.

There was a big difference between hiring a goalie who plays a handful of games using him as the starting first choice, he pointed out.

"I don't think there is anyone that can come in and compete with Jackson as a starting goalie with British heritage" said the coach.

Day is confident Telford can be a springboard to his career.

He told The Star, after training with Liam Kirk and others at iceSheffieldf yesterday: “I wish I’d gone at Christmas time. It took just a couple of days to tie up the deal.

“I know I am doing the right thing and I can’t wait.”

Earlier he’d been quoted on Telford’s website: “My opportunities have been limited playing at the Steelers over the past few seasons and I’m ready to be the starting netminder" he said.

"As soon as I started chatting to Tom Watkins, (Head Coach and General Manager) I knew that Tigers would be a great challenge for me and allow me to realise my ambition of starting as number one and progressing my career.