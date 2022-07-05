Sheffield Steelers fans continue to help player's family and others in Ukraine

The family of Látal's Ukrainian wife Iryna fled to accommodation in the Czech Republic provided by Latal, who is himself a Czech native.

Back in March, The Star reported how a raffle for Látal's jersey sold 5,000 tickets at £2 each in just eight hours.

It was tangible aid for 13 members of Iryna's family as well as other refugees displaced by Putin's war.

Látal said the situation for the refugees was stable, at least.

"There is nothing new, it is still the same," he said.

"It is sad the war is still going on, I think it is going to take a while before it ends.

"But the situation is good (for the families) because of the money the fans raised, it is still supporting them and other families that live in Czech.

"So it is good that way but the war is still going on so that is no good."

On a sporting front, Látal will be playing a part in integrating new Czech signing Adam Raška, 27, into the Sheffield dressing room.

"The first time I met Adam was at the airport when I was going on a vacation, he came to me and he introduced himself saying he plays hockey too" said Latal.

Sheffield Steelers' new boy Adam Raška

"That was the first time I became aware of Adam and then I followed his career.

"Now he has visited me a couple of times in Prague, we went on the ice together and gym together, so we talk pretty often.

"He is pretty curious about Sheffield, asking about the organisation the team, the guys...everything.

"What the fans should expect is that he is a skilled player, he can skate he can play with the puck, he can shoot, I think he is going to be pretty good for us. He has a good edge" said 34-year-old Latal.

Martin Latal has welcomed the arrival of his fellow Czech to Sheffield Steelers

"Adam reads the game pretty well, which is good because he is a centreman and he can pass pretty good too.

"So I hope he will adapt to the British hockey and be good for us."

As a person, Látal said: "Adam is kind of wild, fun, I think bring some energy in the dressing room."

Raška is eagerly anticipating his "first foreign engagement.

"I'm looking forward to a new challenge and especially getting to know the guys in the room.

"I know there are amazing fans in Sheffield, I can't wait to get to know them live.

"We all have a clear goal and that is to win the league. I hope it will work out well."

Raška, who played for BK Mladá Boleslav last season, will be the 12th Czech player to grace the Sheffield Arena ice.