Adam Raška: Sheffield Steelers snap up a new Czech star

Raška, at 27, will bring comparative youth and craft to the EIHL outfit.

In return, the centreman will get stability and a brand new challenge after being bounced around the top two leagues in his home nation, for a while.

It is only expert observers of the Czech game who will have a detailed picture of what Raška might be capable of bringing to the Elite League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Sheffield Steelers signing Adam Raška. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

Last year he played most of his hockey at BK Mladá Boleslav, in the country's highest level, the Czech Extraliga, where Steeler Latal iced for many seasons.

Aaron Fox, the Sheffield coach, is confident that Raška would be a "huge addition for us."

He displays a "quick physical game, makes plays and is going to bring pass-first mentality" he said.

"He is a good centre to be able to slot in with Lats (Latal) and someone on the right side."

New Sheffield Steelers signing Adam Raška. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

That would equate to a "premium line on this league" added Fox, who said Raška might not be quite as fast as the almost unstoppable Latal, but would bring considerable pace and energy and "play the right way defensively and be accountable."

Raška's background certainly suggests he would fit into all on-ice situations and special teams in the EIHL.

Raška had chalked up reasonable numbers in the Czech league, and is coming to England "for the right reasons" and at his age would be in the "prime of his career."

He would be: "A top six player who will put up numbers in our league, 100 per cent" said Fox.

Aaron Fox continues to add to his squad ahead of the Sheffield Steelers season. Picture: Dean Woolley

The 5ft 11ins player scored 12 points in 38 appearances for Boleslav; he iced three times in the Champions Hockey League in a super-tough Group stage.

His contract there has recently ran out at the end.

Raška has also represented HC Energie Karlovy Vary, another one of Latal's former clubs.

The player has already been in contact with fitness and conditioning coach Mike Mawer and was already "extremely fit" well before training camp.

He is not a fluent English-speaker, but is expected to pick up the dressing room lingo quickly.

Raska's younger brother Dominik played in Poland and France last season.

The new Steeler is one of seven players who have been signed behind the scenes in recent weeks.

The most recent of those is a north American defenceman, who is well known to some Steeler imports.