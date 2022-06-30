Promising Sheffield Steeler Curtis Warburton happy to be a role model

That's almost his entire focus.

But he is also happy to accept the responsibility of becoming a role model for the next generation of black ice hockey players, if that position of influence comes his way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Warburton.

Warburton, aged 20, from Whiston, Rotherham, has agreed a 'two-way' contract with Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League and Hull Seahawks in the NIHL.

He'll train and play for Steelers, who get first dibs on him as a potential starting goaltender but will also get more ice time and develop quicker at Hull.

The former Sheffield UTC Technical College pupil first caught the eye in the Elite Series tournament of 2020-21 when he was picked as the 'Best Rookie.'

He has played seven times for the Steelers' club he grew up watching and has been taken to the hearts of fans at the Sheffield Arena.

Curtis Warburton.

There are not many people of colour in the sport worldwide, particularly at the highest domestic level here.

Steelers' roster over the last 30 years has had very few.

But Warburton, like Swinton-born Great Britain goaltender Ben Bowns, is determined to climb the ladder and if he sets an example for other black boys and girls he'll be delighted.

He has appeared in a documentary about black hockey players and also videos promoting diversity in sport.

Curtis Warburton.

"When I went first started playing there weren't any black hockey players (on junior teams.)

"Towards later years we started to see one on a team or something like that.

"As for being looked up to, I am the same as any other hockey player really but obviously there may be people who see me and think: 'Maybe I could do that too.

"We want to get to the point where kids look at any sport and think 'I can do that' instead of 'I can't do that' because there is nobody who looks like me around."

Why has ice hockey not as diverse as some other sports?

Maybe it is because of opportunity, said the player, whose mother's heritage goes back to the Caribbean country of Grenada.

"I got in because of my mum, who has been going to watch Steelers for a long time and got me into it.

"So for me, it was more to do with parents' influence, although it is not a cheap sport to play.

"Anything people or I can do to help, the better, it (a lack of black participants) shouldn't be a thing," he said.

The England U20 goalie, whose family runs the Chantry Brewery in Parkgate, said he had experienced racism at junior age.

"You have just got to ignore it, you can't let yourself to take it in, it has to go in one ear and out the other.

"You have to hope it is on the way out. There was no racism in school (Oakwood High and UTC) where I was around other ethic groups."

The 6ft 2ins netminder, said he'd be happy if he influenced kids of any background to embrace the sport.

Curtis is aware though that the more successful he is on the ice, the more likely he can make a positive impact on the lives of youngsters.

And that hunger for success sees him in the gym most days, training with long-standing Steeler athletes like Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips.

He wants to be as best prepared as possible for the new season, with Sheffield and Hull.

"The two-way arrangement is the best of both worlds really," he said.

"As I am starting my career out, it is important for me to get as many minutes on the ice as possible. The contract allows me to train with Sheffield and be with them, and they'll use me when they need me."

A Steelers' spokesman said: "Curtis is a tremendous prospect.

"And he is a key part of our club, our culture, and our future.

"If he can help increase diversity in our sport that would be a superb achievement and one we would wholeheartedly endorse."