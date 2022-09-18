Weekend double win sees Sheffield Steelers get on the goal trail

Saturday night saw Aaron Fox's team dominate Manchester Storm (5-2 win) at home and then travel 320 miles to run riot at Dundee Stars.

Aaron Fox's men delivered with a 5-0 final period in Scotland to wrap up a weekend bounty of four points in Cup and League play.

The coach rated much of his side's weekend performance as a model for what he wants to see over the rest of the season - relentless waves of attack, solid defending and special-team excellence, all backed up by dependable goaltending.

On Saturday's relatively modest win he said: "That first 40 minutes is how we want to play, the power play was really good, we got pucks (deep) made their 'D'turn and go get it a lot, and just wore that team down defensively.

"The Penalty Kill has been outstanding from day one here so it was good to get both units clicking."

The constructive attributes behind both weekend wins had been forged on training ice and off-ice inquests into previous games.

"We have really reinforced what we are trying to do with some video - positive and negative - and I think that's the best way forward here, especially early doors.

Marrtin Latal was on the scoresheet for Sheffield Steelers against Dundee. Picture: Derek Black

"We have got to have accountability within our group and they have been open and understanding on how we do things a certain way and it is good to have some returning guys to push that message as well."

In the first game, they monopolised puck possession and fired in 58 shots, twice that of Manchester.

Matt Petgrave's slap shot provided the opener although Storm were back in it through Jesper Ohrvall

Steelers' power play kicked in. The first extra-man session had just ended when Adam Raška scored for 2-1. And then the actual first PP goal of the season, the outstanding Scott Allen finishing.

Sheffield Steelers' Matt Greenfield keeps Dundee out. Picture: Derek Black

Sheffield dominated the middle period, killing two penalties and scoring on the PP, man of the match Petgrave's second of the night.

Daniel Ciampini and Ryan Barrow exchanged goals in the last session

At Dundee, Stars' goalie Anton Svensson defied a series of chances from forwards Brendan Connolly, Martin Latal and Alex Graham among a total of 19 first-period efforts.

The stalemate ended 52 seconds into the second period, Ciampini firing home.

Behind the scenes with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

Within a minute Stars were level through Latvian Romans Semjonovs.

But Martin Látal found the roof of the net with his first of the 2022-23 campaign to ensure Sheffield stayed in front, at 25.27.

There was no looking back.

Sheffield gave themselves a 3-1 advantage when Brett Neumann opened his account for Steelers.

The visitors went into overdrive, scoring two in eight seconds; Neumann getting his second and Tomáš Pitule adding Sheffield's fifth.

Dundee were now utterly unraveled; powerless to stop Allen from getting on the scoresheet.

To make matters worse for them defenceman Sebastien Piche decided to get on the act with Sheffield's seventh.