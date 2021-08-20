Sheffield Steeldogs conclude regular roster for NIHL season

Returning to iceSheffield will be goalie Miles Finney and skaters Ben Morgan, Ryan Johnson and James Spurr.

Sam Towner and Tom Ralph moved over from Hull Pirates, whose rink is out of action.

Coach Greg Wood said: "Miles is a very popular member of our team. He’s a great team player and has an absolutely fantastic background coming from roller hockey, he has been the standout netminder in the whole country.

James Spurr. Photo: Podium Prints.

"He is a committed player who trains hard and is a great professional, you don’t get to the level he is without hard work. He wants to impress and wants to make a point, he will be pushing Dmitri Zimozdra.

“Ben has been a fantastic servant to the Steeldogs and ice hockey in general - he is a quality defenceman who has a vast wealth of experience.

He is a vital part of the team and coaching set-up, let’s look at it as we have four head coaches here (Hewitt and Bissonnette have lead teams) and what he can add on all levels is crucial to our progress. He brings leadership, organisation and dedication to our team. He can’t wait to get going”.

Wood said Johnson's experience would be a huge asset.

Ben Morgan. Photo: Podium Prints

"He’s someone who can play at both ends of the ice. It is always great to have the versatility he offers. Ryan is a utility guy who can fill in spots when you need, you know he is dependable. He plays well within our systems and is a key part of the squad”.

As for Spurr: "He is one of those signings that are absolutely invaluable to the team. He is a player who I hold in the same regard as Salem, Hewitt and Morgan. He is possibly one of the best overall, all-round players we have had. He is someone who can feature in a range of situations during a game. James is one of the best players I have worked with."

Wood said he would be pleased to work with Towner and Ralph.

“Sam is someone who I have tried to bring in previously when he left Peterborough. I have always admired his play, he is someone who can play up and down the line up, a solid center, brilliant on special teams especially the penalty kill, and a really intelligent player. He is built for specific roles and that will fit in with what we will be wanting to do this season”.

Miles Finney. Photo: Podium Prints

“Tom is an experienced defenceman, who has played in the Elite league. More recently he had two solid seasons in Basingstoke and I believe he’s the type of player who will work well in our defensive unit. He is keen to get back on the ice and skate for the Steeldogs."

The appointments complete the roster, although the club may yet make some two-way signings.