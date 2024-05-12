Joy over Great Britain's suprise victory curbed after hefty defeat to Finland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"They are an elite league, they're the second best in the world and if you give them an inch they're going to take it."

Great Britain have to pick themselves up after a hefty 8-0 defeat by the world's second-best international side, Finland.

Their second game of the the World Championships in the Czech Republic, featuring Sheffield Steelers' skaters, Robert Dowd, Cole Shudra and Sam Jones was a chastening experience.

Robert Dowd takes his man Pic Dean Woolley

GB had coped well with the early pressure and could have taken the lead when Liam Kirk's tip flew narrowly wide.

They survived the first session just a single goal adrift, Oliver Kapanen putting the Fins ahead.So far so good.

But the middle section of the game was a 5-0 massacre with Jesse Puljujarvi, Jere Innala, Juuso Riikola, Kapanen, and Olli Maatta all enjoying themselves at the Prague rink.

After 40 minutes of one-sided play, Britain could only hope to get a goal of two of their own to boost morale and limit the ugly score on the board.

But it wasn't to be.

Finland, so fast and slick, increased their lead to 7-0 through Mikko Lehtonen, who beat Swinton's Ben Bowns from close-range.

Bowns' confidence, despite events, remained admirable, and he went on to pull off two excellent saves.

But he couldn't stop Kapanen sealing his hat-trick.

GB had been outshot 47-17.

GB and Sheffield captain Robert Dowd said: "These first few games were never going to win or lose us the tournament.

Ben Bowns. Pic: Dean Woolley

"Saturday's performance was excellent and today you could see we were a little fatigued in our legs. In the second period they took advantage of that.

Saturday had been a considerably more upbeat experience for them.

They lost 4-2 to the world's number one ranked Canada team, but had impressed, with ex-Steelers Kirk and Ben O'Connor scoring goals they will always cherish.

GB have until Wednesday to patch themselves up as they seek to retain a foothold in the top group.

Then, they take on Switzerland, who are ranked seven in the world, 13 places above GB.

While that may also be a tall order, they could points to be had against Austria or Norway.

Great Britain World Championship: results and fixtures

Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada

Sunday 12th May – Finland 8-0 Great Britain

Wednesday 15th May – Switzerland v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)

Friday 17th May – Great Britain v Denmark – 16:20 (15:20 UK)

Saturday 18th May – Czechia v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)

Monday 20th May – Great Britain v Norway – 16:20 (15:20 UK)