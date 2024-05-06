Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Steelers' fans are still kicking back and basking in the glow of their side's Grand Slam during the Summer recess.

But the 2023-24 season is still very much alive for Robert Dowd, Sam Jones and Cole Shudra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEADING MAN: Robert Dowd (left) proved an exceptional captain in his first year wearing the 'C'. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, they are now facing the toughest weekend of their careers, as they suit up for Great Britain.

On Saturday, GB face the world’s number one ranked team Canada in their opening World Championships in Czechia.

Canada beat Germany 5-2 in last year’s World Championship gold-medal game to secure their 28th title.

The International Ice Hockey Federation rankings had Finland as the number two...and GB face them on Sunday!

It is hard to think of a stiffer task in world ice hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While skipper Dowd and his Sheffield pals have beaten the best the EIHL has had to offer this season, it is fair to assume this coming weekend will be another level completely.

Canada's squad includes exciting young talent in Connor Bedard, the number one pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by Chicago Blackhawks, Adam Fantilli, (number three Columbus Blue Jackets in the same draft) and Macklin Celebrini, the projected top pick in June's 2024 NHL Draft, as well as goalie Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), defencemen Bowen Byram and Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres), Colton Parayko (Blues), forwards Michael Bunting (Pittsburgh Penguins), Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils) and Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames.)

While it's a dizzying challenge, it is one that Pete Russell's team will see as an opportunity they have worked hard to deserve.

GB arrived at their training camp base in Slany yesterday (Sun) and will face Kazakhstan on Tuesday in the Herberk Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The side will depart for Prague - and the 17,383-seater 02 Arena - on Wednesday.

GB Netminders: Ben Bowns, Lucas Brine, Jackson Whistle.

Defence: Josh Batch, Nathanel Halbert, Sam Jones, Evan Mosey, Ben O’Connor, David Phillips, Mark Richardson, Sam Ruopp, Josh Tetlow.

Forwards: Ollie Betteridge, Cam Critchlow, Johnny Curran, Ben Davies, Robert Dowd, Sam Duggan, Liam Kirk, Robert Lachowicz, Ben Lake, Cade Neilson, Sean Norris, Brett Perlini, Cole Shudra.

When can I see Great Britain for the ice hockey World Championships 2024?

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th May – Great Britain v Canada – 12:20 (11:20 UK)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 12th May – Finland v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)

Wednesday 15th May – Switzerland v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)

Friday 17th May – Great Britain v Denmark – 16:20 (15:20 UK)

Saturday 18th May – Czechia v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)

Monday 20th May – Great Britain v Norway – 16:20 (15:20 UK)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 21st May – Austria v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)

Meanwhile, back in Sheffield, Ben Morgan has been unveiled as Steeldogs player coach for the 2024-25 NIHL season.

For the last 12 seasons, the 36-year-old has worn the Steeldogs' uniform as a player, assistant captain and captain.

He has also been a player coach at iceSheffield.