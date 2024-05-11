Great Britain surprised world's best ice hockey team after score & assist from Maltby's Liam Kirk
Maltby's Liam Kirk scored and registered an assist as Great Britain demonstrated how capable they are at closing the gap on the world's ice hockey elite.
GB went down 4-2 against the world’s number one side Canada, in their opening game at the World Championship in front of a crowd of 16,935 people at the O2 Arena, in Prague.
There are not many teams in the history of the sport who can live with Canada.
And for GB to be within two goals of their quality, shows how far the programme has come in recent years.
Coach Pete Russell's side, featuring Sheffield Steelers Robert Dowd, Sam Jones and Cole Shudra, can all one day tell their grandchildren of that accomplishment alone.
They rocked Canada when ex-Steeler Kirk had the audacity to put the Brits ahead.
His wrist shot from between the circles on the power play, screened by Dowd, after seven minutes, came via work from Evan Mosey and Ben Lake.
Michael Bunting swiftly equalised but the sides were level going into the first interval.
A 3-0 middle period for Canada (HAGEL Brandon, BEDARD Connor, two) seemed to put the tie in no doubt.
Yet GB won the last period 1-0, with another ex Steeler Ben O'Connor scoring from Kirk's assist at 48:49.
Dowd had a late chance but his effort was stopped.
The game left plenty of questions to be asked by Canada - but none of GB, who showed tremendous resilience and courage.
GB return to action tomorrow (Sun) - and the quality of opposition doesn't relent, they face the world’s number two seeds Finland at 11:20 UK time.
Great Britain World Championship: results and fixtures
Saturday 11th May – Great Britain 2-4 Canada
Sunday 12th May – Finland v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)
Wednesday 15th May – Switzerland v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)
Friday 17th May – Great Britain v Denmark – 16:20 (15:20 UK)
Saturday 18th May – Czechia v Great Britain – 20:20 (19:20 UK)
Monday 20th May – Great Britain v Norway – 16:20 (15:20 UK)
Tuesday 21st May – Austria v Great Britain – 12:20 (11:20 UK)
