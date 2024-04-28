Another win for GB under South Yorkshire's Captain Kirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Kirk's captaincy of Great Britain again proved a valuable asset as the side wrapped up a winning weekend of international ice hockey.

Kirk had scored and assisted during GB's 3-1 win over Poland at Planet Ice Leeds on Friday.

On Saturday night, the former Sheffield Steelers' forward led them to a 2-1 victory over the same opposition in Nottingham.

This time the Maltby man assisted on a goal in regular time before the match went to a penalty shootout.

With injured Steeler Robert Dowd out of contention over the weekend, Kirk had proved himself an inspirational captain as GB prepare for next month's World Championship in Czechia.

More than 5,000 fans had watched Saturday's game, which featured Steelers' Cole Shudra and former Sheffield players Davey Phillips and Evan Mosey.

GB started well and could have gone ahead with Kirk blasting wide from the left-circle.

Poland had their chances too and engaged in a couple of big goalmouth scrambles, but Swinton's Ben Bowns made super saves from Kamil Walega and Patryk Wronka.

Britain edged ahead on the powerplay.

Kirk had two bites at the Polish goal but then fed the puck to Brett Perlini - linked with a move to Cardiff Devis - and he scored from the left-circle with 10 minutes left.

Poland equalised late in the game with a rebound buried by Krystian Dziubinski.

Kirk and Mosey had solid chances in the extra period and Bowns made an outstanding save to deny Igor Smal.

In the shootout, Bowns blocked seven of Poland’s eight attempts, Cam Critchlow despatching the sudden-death winner.