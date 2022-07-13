Former Sheffield Steelers star Anthony DeLuca opens up on drugs ban

The winger was suspended from playing for Sheffield Steelers in November when cannabis was discovered in a routinely-taken urine sample.

The Star pondered at the time that if DeLuca - during the close season - had smoked a joint in his home country of Canada, where it is legal, then it could be seen in a much different light than other cases of drugs use.

Earlier this month, DeLuca received an offer from his last team, Kansas City Mavericks, where he played 21 times, scoring 13 points.

He will be able to play again in late September.

The Canadian told The Star: "Kansas are trying to sign me at the moment.

"To confirm, my suspension is until September 21st as it was proven that it was not in competition (proving me innocent) but it was still in my system from the summer therefore it was three months (suspension.)

"Of course I still love Sheffield and it is a place close to my heart, the fans make it a place you love to play for and really makes it feel like home."

Kansas finished next to bottom of the Mountain division of the ECHL last season and attracted that league's lowest average attendance of 2,966.

They are obviously looking at DeLuca to help change their fortunes around.

Steelers' team-mate Robert Dowd is in no doubts whether the old stagers in the Arena dressing room would welcome the 27-year-old back.

"If there was a chance of getting him back, I'd say yes, obviously, he is a great player" said the GB man.

"If we got him back that would be great for our offence, he knows the club and what is expected here."

As for the marijuana ban, Dowd said of the 119-game Steeler: "It's bygones, water under big from my point of view.

"It is not a performance-enhancing drug and it is not as if he was out there doing stuff he wasn't supposed to (in Sheffield.)

"Apparently it was just something he did in the off season back home where it is legal and he has come over with it still in his system and he has been tested.

"Ok, it was a silly mistake but at the end of the day it is not as if trying to get a leading edge on his opponents or something like that."

Quite what the management of the club thinks about a potential return of the fan favourite isn't as easy to discern.

The player may be an interesting option if things take a wrong turn early in 2022-23 like they did last year when Travis Oleksuk decided to quit and had to be replaced.