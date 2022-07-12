Former Sheffield Steelers goalie heads for Poland

Stojanovic stepped in to fill the boots of the intended number one netminder last season, Barry Brust, playing 2,591 minutes compared to Brust's 1,569.

Stojanovic has now signed for Cracovia Krakow for 2022-23, which put an end to coach Aaron Fox's attempt at bringing him back on a salary within his EIHL budget.

"Rok came in and played some excellent hockey for us," said Fox.

Rok Stojanovic has picked up a club in Poland after leaving Sheffield Steelers

"I had a conversation with his agent about bringing him back at a number we felt good about and he wanted to test the market.

"He found a deal for considerably more than we could pay.

"He definitely played better than I think anyone expected and used his season to earn a big raise.

"I’m happy for him. He’s a great person and teammate. U wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

