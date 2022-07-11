New signing Scott Allen on the EIHL teams he turned down to join Sheffield Steelers

Allen chose Steelers over Nottingham Panthers, whom they meet in the first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season on August 27.

Cardiff Devils and the reigning champions Belfast Giants were also interested, the winger has confirmed.

The player ended three seasons at Freiburg in the German DEL2 to plump for Aaron Fox's outfit.

Asked about the other suitors, Allen said: "I had a decision to make and it was a tough one; I could have flipped a coin, potentially, but I am happy with the decision and there is no looking back, for sure.

"It was nothing personal against any of those teams, they all seem great organisations and great teams to be on.

"But at the end of the day, I had to pick one. I kept my options open for a while and took the decision with a clear head.

"Playing against teams that were interested in you is something you have to live with - but I kind of love it too!"

Scott Allen became Sheffield Steelers' latest signing last week

There were several factors influencing Allen's decision to pick Sheffield.

"I was attracted to the fan base, the crowds they get, the facilities in the rink and the apartments they set the team up with, also the surrounding area and how they treat families.

"Evan Mosey said really good things about the organisation and how they have an older group, a little bit more mature in terms of leadership.

"He mentioned the captain and assistant on the GB national team (Jonathan Phillips and Robert Dowd) were from Sheffield. I took that as a compliment to team and organisation, he said good things about the city as well.

Scott Allen turned down two other EIHL clubs to sign for Sheffield Steelers

"I weighed up everything, it was a big decision for me but I pulled the trigger on Sheffield."

He and his wife Sasha, who have a 10-month-old daughter Priya, decided to leave Germany in search of a "change of scenery."

The forward, who has some distant English heritage, said they had wanted to explore the UK and there was "no better team than Sheffield to have as an anchor point."

Allen took a puck in the face in 2016 as he played net-front, losing lost five teeth, but has been happy to continue in that role.

Scott Allen was a wanted man this summer

"Net-front is a gruelling position on the Power Play but I think I am pretty good at it.

"I practice a lot of tipping pucks from different positions, or walking from the goal line making plays around the goal line, but it comes at a price.

"If you are caught (from a crosscheck to the back) you can get whiplash and you will feel that - but call me crazy, I still enjoy doing it as long as I am rewarded with a goal every now and then."

Generally, he said: "I like to pride myself on work ethic and I play with speed.

"I am big body but I can move straight-ahead pretty quickly and use that speed on hard forecheck.

"A lot of my offence is on the rush or turning pucks over on forecheck, I like playing with really skilled players that I can create room for and can get me the puck in scoring areas so I can finish plays off.