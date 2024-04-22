Grand Slam Sheffield Steelers must 'roll on' their success to next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, they completed the Grand Slam to replicate the Sheffield achievements of 1995-96 (the Priestlay, Shudra team) and 2000-01 (Vial, Brebant).

Twelve months ago, it had been Belfast Giants who savoured that special moment.

Fate had in store for them that Giants were the last team Steelers had to beat to secure the Play Off as part of their Grand Slam.

Both sides had 30 shots on goal, but Sheffield made theirs count and the transition of power was formally completed.

Now coach Aaron Fox will start the job of re-signing players he wants for next season and looking to replace those who inevitably will be leaving.

Fox said a lot of things had to have gone right for the club to achieve what it had.

“It was an honour to coach and be a part of the group,” he stated.

The Play-Off Trophy is the icing on a pretty remarkable cake.

The main ingredient to this memorable season was the Elite League campaign in which Steelers utterly dominated both as a team and as individuals.

The likes of Mitchell Balmas, Matt Greenfield topped the table in points and goals-against respectively and the side recorded an unstoppable 0.84 per cent win rate.

They transferred that excellence into the post-season tournament.

Steelers win Grand Slam. Picture: Dean Woolley

Sheffield certainly started Sunday’s Play-Off final with their customary zeal.

When Giants’ Greg Printz was called for boarding, Steelers cashed in on the power play, Daniel Ciampini scoring (15.49).

His goal was assisted by Brandon Whistle, brother of opposition goalie Jackson.

A mere 35 seconds later, Mikko Juusola also scored on the PP, unassisted, for 2-0.

Grand Slam celebration. Picture: Dean Woolley

The momentum appeared to turn though.

Scott Allen took a roughing call and Blake Speers dragged Belfast back into it, eight seconds before the second interval.

But Steelers’ season ended well and truly on a high.

At 58:57, defenceman Kevin Tansey scored, from below his own goal line, assisted by his own goalie.

It was a spectacular way to finish the campaign.

Defenceman Colton Saucerman later said it had been a grind of a season and they had battled through a lot, but their resilience and trust in each other made it the best team he’d been on.

Skipper Robert Dowd hailed a “special group of guys” who had gone through highs and lows to win the Grand Slam.