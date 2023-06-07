Coma survivor Kevin Tansey signs for Sheffield Steelers

An ice hockey player who survived a brutal street attack - and now helps athletes cope with injury - is to help 'rehabilitate' Sheffield Steelers' championship drive.

Kevin Tansey

Skater Kevin Tansey, once in a coma for two days after suffering a fractured skull and breaks to three ribs and his shoulder, is the EIHL club's first new import signing of the Summer.

While the signing of a 6ft 4ins defenceman is a headline in itself, his back-story is like no one else's.

After being bludgeoned unconscious a decade ago, an attack that contributed to a painkiller dependency, he went on to establish a company that markets cannabidiol (CBD.)

Happy man: Aaron Fox

He uses the chemical to help him overcome physical issues.

Today Tansey revealed to The Star how he'd come back from death's door.

Doctors in his native Canada hadn't been sure he'd make it.

Yet he survived, returned to hockey, leaning heavily on painkillers to see him through.

Adrian Saxrud Danielsen

That all changed when he was introduced to CBD – which emanates from hemp plants but does not trigger the 'highs' of marijuana and is legal in most countries across the world.

Tansey, 30, told The Star: "I was 19 when I was attacked, it was a pretty crazy thing.

"It was in Ottawa, a student area but not the greatest part; I was just going to a friend's place and I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"The guy took my phone but didn't touch my wallet which had 80 dollars in it.

"Police never caught him, as I didn't remember anything.

"He'd cracked my skull and later I had to have shoulder surgery."

Tansey tired of using pharmaceutical products to ward off pain, and decided to explore the virtues of CBD oil.

He was so impressed he decided to make a living out of it.

Tansey co-founded the company with an old teammate in 2020, following his first season playing in Europe, with Orli Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

Their company boomed - and was bought out around 18 months ago; however, he remains Director of Sales and he will continue his off-ice job while playing on the blue line in Sheffield.

"CBD is great, I put it on (cream) before most games and it helps with inflammation over a long season. It is something that is important to me" he explained.

In 2020-21 Tansey signed HC Innsbruck in Austria, going on to ice for two teams HC Kosice, of Slovakia and Czech side HC Kometa Brno.

Last season was also busy one; he played 43 regular season games for Herning Blue Fox in Denmark, (nine goals, 11 assists) and 15 play offs, (one goal and four assists.)

Tansey, who prides himself in sports nutrition, leadership and communication skills, hails from Lansdowne, Ontario.

His height is six feet four inches - higher than anybody in last season's team, including Davey Phillips and Scott Allen.

In fact, he'll be the tallest Steelers' defenceman since Keaton Ellerby.

Tansey is the first new import to be announced by Sheffield as they try to find an elusive chemistry that will lead them to the EIHL championship.

The 47-game AHL player, who once attended a Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Camp, wore the shirts of Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Stockton Heat, Toledo Walleye and Kansas City Mavericks.

In a club statement, Steelers' boss Aaron Fox said: “Kevin is a big two-way Dman that likes to play a physical game defensively.

“He skates extremely well for his size and is a guy who can activate very well from the back end in transition.

“He will log big minutes and can play in all situations. He’s coming off a good season in Denmark but has also excelled in some other top leagues previously.

“He brings a ton of character and experience to our group.”

Tansey is looking forward to bringing his size to the EIHL.

"I’m excited by the challenge” he said, describing his skillset as "playing hard...I don’t shy away from the battle.”

He added: “I’ve spoken with Sheffield before and was close last season to heading over, I have some good friends who have played in the UK, guys like Adrian Saxrud-Danielson, he gave me a glowing reference of the Steelers, the organisation and the fans.

"Aaron had told me I would be joining a good strong group of guys.