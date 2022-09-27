Changes expected as Sheffield Steelers prepare for Nottingham Panthers again

A scarcity of goals last weekend and the return of a recently-injured player will see changes to the second and third offensive lines.

The first unit of Daniel Ciampini-Scott Allen-Brett Neumann will survive intact, it seems.

But the pursuit of more goals, after the team misfired in the 2-3 loss at Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup group game last Sunday, means the Brendan Connolly-Tomas Pitule-Robert Dowd and Brandon McNally-Adam Raska-Martin Latal units will be rearranged.

Sheffield Steelers' Brett Neumann's line is safe from change

Evan Mosey, who has been playing with distinction on defence, will return to one of those two lines if, as expected, Sam Jones returns from injury for Saturday's Cup game against Panthers at Sheffield Arena.

"We will keep that 29 (Allen) line together and try a couple of different things with the second and third lines" coach Aaron Fox told The Star.

He said the Pitule line may be a little snake-bitten right now" and the Raska unit was not being rewarded on the scoreboard for their efforts.

The changes are being designed despite the fact that Fox blames bad luck rather than imprecision for failing to score more last Sunday.

"I don't think anybody did anything wrong," he said.

"I watched the game back (on Monday) and I think we had 20 scoring chances probably five of them with absolutely zero puck luck.

"There is not much you can do about those types of nights.

"It is one thing if you are not creating offence, not getting chances, then (as a coach) you are going to evaluate some of that kind of stuff and look at how we are going to manufacture offence.

"But we created plenty.

"That Ciampini-Allen-Neumann line has been excellent since we put them together so the offence is coming there for sure.

"Hopefully Jones will be good to go so we will be able to use Mosey back up as a forward.

Saturday night should bring a couple of completely different looks, to be honest.

"We will mix and match and give some guys some different opportunities."

Another change is on the horizon, too.

Mason Mitchell, the 38-year-old Canadian winger injured in pre-season training, should arrive in the UK on Sunday.

If he is considered to be fully healthy, he could make his debut against Cardiff Devils on October 15.