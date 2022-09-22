Goalies union sees injured Sheffield Steeler Oskar Östlund hail Matt Greenfield

Östlund has been forced to sit out since injuring himself in a freak incident before the Manchester Storm game on September 3.

He is still some way off from returning to the fold.

But in his absence, Greenfield has been stacking up some impressive performances, which have backstopped Steelers to three wins out of four in League and Cup action.

Östlund, who says he is healing well, said he had not been happy with his performances in pre-season during the one and a half games he iced in, before getting hurt.

And the injury had brought some depressing times, off the pad.

"You get upset, kind of. I feel devastated - it is boring," he commented.

Steelers goalies Matt Greenfield and Oskar Ostlund at Nottingham.

"It is not a disaster because a disaster is something else - what is going on in Ukraine."

Steelers' management had taken care of him and the team since the start of the season.

He was enjoying a reduced level of practising and felt part of the team.

As for Greenfield: "His play is calm, but he can also react to good chances. He is fast and is looking good."

Sheffield Steelers' Matt Greenfield keeps Dundee out. Picture: Derek Black

Östlund said in last Saturday's game against Manchester Storm Greenfield had little to do for long stretches but performed well when "peppered" on the penalty kill.

The Swede added he was looking forward to competing with Greenfield for the starting role at the EIHL outfit.

Greenfield was expected to be in goal for Thursday night's game at Glasgow Clan.

Matthew Greenfield might need some shifting from the starting goaltender role at Sheffield Steelers once injured partner Oskar Östlund is back. Picture: Peter Spencer