Publicans at The Big Tree, in Woodseats, and The Belfry, in Beighton, are competing to see who can decorate their boozers in the most extravagant and exciting fashion to wow fans as they watch England battle it out in Qatar.

Helena Bennett, 42, and James Dobson, 28 – general managers of The Big Tree and the Belfry respectively - have decorated their pubs, inside and out, to drive excitement about the tournament. Well known in the area for their respective sports offerings, both the Belfry and The Big Tree have big screens to allow guests to enjoy the football in all weathers.

Helena said: “Our regulars are so excited for the football this winter, so it made perfect sense to build on the football fever by decking the pub out. We’ve chosen to represent lots of nations with our decorations as we know our customers support teams from around the world and we wanted to represent all nations and customers equally.

James Dobson at The Belfry in Beighton, Sheffield outside the pub decorated for the Qatar World Cup

“We’re confident our pub has the best decorations in town, so make sure to come and see for yourself and show your support for the Big Tree by voting for us online!”

James Dobson said: “Growing up as a huge Man City fan, it feels great to be taking part in our own local pub derby! We’ve got some incredibly loyal guests at the Belfry who come from all walks of life, so I’m confident we’re going to come out on top!”

