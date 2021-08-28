To mark The Belfry’s 10th anniversary, the Beighton pub will have a tin card hidden in one of its menus on bank holiday Monday – August 30.

Inside the card will be a £10 voucher.

But in one of the Flaming Grill chain’s 145 pubs nationwide, one tin card will contain a £1,000 voucher for free meals.

The Belfry in Beighton

Laura Whiteman, General Manager of The Belfry said: “The Belfry is an integral part of the community here in Beighton, so for our 10th birthday, we wanted to make sure we celebrated by giving back to our customers.

“On August 30, the lucky customer who picks up our exclusive tin card will win either a £10 voucher, or the grand prize of a year’s worth of free meals.”