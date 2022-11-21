Helena Bennett's amazing display features the flags of every nation taking part in the showpiece event. The manageress and her team have draped more than 1,000 square feet of fabric across the Big Tree pub in Sheffield, to give it a buzz for the big games.

Helena, 42, spent a painstaking week putting up the flags and finally completed the dazzling display with her team of dedicated helpers. Patriotic punters will be greeted by two massive 10ft ‘Come on England’ inflatable mascots as they enter the pub to watch The Three Lions take on Iran today.

And staff will wear England T-shirts during their shifts to show support. Helena said she was very “proud” of her phenomenal display.

She said: “It’s going to be the best decorated pub in Britain. The flags are all around the bar and restaurant area, and have a Christmas theme. I’m definitely proud of it.”

The Greene King pub boasts six 55-inch TVs inside, as well as three 50-inch TVs in the beer garden for supporters to enjoy. The interior is also decked out in bunting and Christmas decorations. Bosses previously created a similar display for Euro 2020 last summer.

The FIFA football World Cup is underway. The first game was Qatar v Ecuador yesterday, with both England v Iran and Wales v USA set to be played today (November 21). The final is on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

