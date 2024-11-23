Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s verdict on Anel Ahmedhodzic’s red card v Coventry City amid latest Sheffield United blow

Sheffield United were “mugged” by Coventry City striker Norman Bassette this afternoon, manager Chris Wilder believes, after defender Anel Ahmedhodzic fell for the “three-card trick” and was sent off. The Blades played for nearly an hour in all with 10 men after the Bosnian saw red for pushing Bassette in the throat.

And the Blades were 10 minutes or so of normal time away from a remarkable victory before a soft equaliser for Bobby Thomas, from a simple corner routine, earned a point for Coventry. Earlier Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi twice put the Blades ahead either side of Bassette’s equaliser while the hosts also had a goal disallowed and hit the post.

Ahmedhodzic will now miss the upcoming games against Oxford United, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion with United’s squad already stretched and Wilder said: “I think it was from the off, really. The boy's gone down twice in the box twice, he just got outmuscled. I didn't think there was anything in it but he went down easily and then he tried to leave his elbow on the back, which everyone's seen.

“And then when Anel's gone down. The [provication] wasn’t enough for Anel's reaction, I'm not condoning it at all and he's going to miss three games. He's a big player for us and internally we're going to have to deal with that because we can't afford that. Games are tough enough in this division, especially against a top side.

“There were a couple of little bits and he's touched Anel - as I said, not trying to defend him - and Anel's done what he's done. To his neck, though, not his face. The boy's holding his face after being pushed in the neck. He did what he needed to do for his team. I don't think I'd be too happy if that was flipped. I'm not so sure we've had any instances of that in my period in charge.

“We've been mugged really by him, but Anel should know better. If someone pushes me in the neck, I'm not sure I'm going down but I get why he's done it. I'm certainly not holding my face and rolling around for five minutes.”