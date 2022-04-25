The Star Football Awards: Legendary Sheffield Wednesday boss Ron Atkinson given lifetime achievement award

‘Big Ron’ was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Star, marking an incredible time as boss of the Owls which reaped a promotion and a League Cup Final win over Manchester United.

"I've always been well treated here and I've had a good night tonight,” Atkinson told The Star.

“People are great here, they always have been. It's been enjoyable to catch up with a few I haven't seen for a while.”

The 83-year-old added at the glittering awards held at OEC Sheffield: “I'm optimistic Sheffield Wednesday can at least make the play-offs. Everybody knows, they are such a big club. They should be up where a big club belongs.”

Another Owls hero Terry Curran, a Hillsborough fans favourite from the early 80s was the latest inductee into The Star’s Football Hall of Fame.

Manager of the Year went to Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom after dragging the Blades from near the bottom of the table to the cusp of the Play Offs.

United’s Player of the Year was won by goalscoring talisman Billy Sharp after another excellent season

Barry Bannan was the Wednesday Player of the Year for his performances in also taking the Owls into contention for the Play-Offs.