Sheffield United star men Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White honoured at Star Football Awards

The Blades skipper and club legend has scored 15 goals this season and helped transform his boyhood club from a side going nowhere fast, to one that is in the driving seat for the play-offs this season.

The veteran striker has forged an impressive partnership with Morgan Gibbs-White, who was also named young player of the year in South Yorkshire at The Star’s annual awards, and made his comeback from a hamstring injury during United’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Gibbs-White ran him close for the main award, but Sharp is a worthy winner. Despite his advancing years, he is as fit as ever and his all-round game is arguably better than it ever has been. He offers United much more than just goals when he plays, although there is still no-one in the Blades squad that you would rather be on the end of the ball in the opposition’s penalty area.

Sharp has a combined 21 goals and assists in his 39 games played so far this season, and his 193 minutes per goal stacks up well against most other strikers in the division.

Gibbs-White, meanwhile, has 10 goals and eight assists – the latest coming on Saturday as his cross led to Iliman Ndiaye’s headed winner against the Bluebirds to keep United ahead of the chasing play-off pack.