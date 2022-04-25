Barry Bannan named as The Star's Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season

There have been some good performers over the course of the campaign, but no player in the side has had as big a role to play in their success up to now as their number 10.

Tonight, as the Sheffield Star celebrates sport in the city, it was announced that the 32-year-old – with his 21 goals and assists – had picked up the Owls award.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bannan with his Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season award.

Bannan wasn’t able to be there as he and his teammates prepare to face Fleetwood Town, however did send in a video message saying, “I just want to say thank you to the Sheffield Star for voting for me as Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year… Sorry I can’t be there tonight to take the award and celebrate with you - but I hope you have a great night.”

Why he won

Alex Miller – Barry’s the obvious choice. He spoke at last season’s awards on his desire to right the wrongs of relegation and whether or not Wednesday are to be promoted this season, it won’t be down to a lack of trying by their talismanic captain, who since his move up the field has been head and shoulders not only at the club, but in the division.

Joe Crann – He’s played more minutes than anybody else, got more assists than anybody else and is the second top scorer this season. You can never fault his work ethic or commitment, and many times this season he’s looked like an absolute cut above. As Alex says, the obvious choice.