You’re not really a Sheffield Wednesday fan if you haven’t done most of these 11 things

From pork sandwiches and chips to post pub rushes and programme sellers, these are Hillsborough must-dos.

By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 19:12 BST

Hillsborough has been home to Sheffield Wednesday for an incredible 124 years. The ground has had a long history of huge highs and very low lows that make it one of the most famous grounds in the country.

Still, in 2023, it's the symbol of hope and unity for thousands and thousands of Owls fans. There's nothing quite like the feeling of waking up on a Saturday morning and getting ready to head to the ground for kick-off.

However, there's a long list of must-dos, traditions and superstitions to run through before entering the Hillsborough turnstiles. From a drink at the fan-favourite pub to pork buns and perfect chips, going to the match is so much more than just the 90 minutes of football action.

The Star asked Sheffield Wednesday fans what rituals or traditions mark their match day experience at Hillsborough. While some joked that crying and shouting had become par for the course, others shared habits picked up from years of family support.

There’s nothing like soaking up a pre match pint or settling those nerves with chips from Hoong Too.

1. Hoong Too

There's nothing like soaking up a pre match pint or settling those nerves with chips from Hoong Too.

Hairs on the back of your neck stuff, this. There’s no feeling quite like the mass singing of ‘Hi Ho’ at Hillsborough.

2. Belt ‘Hi Ho’ at the top of your lungs

Hairs on the back of your neck stuff, this. There's no feeling quite like the mass singing of 'Hi Ho' at Hillsborough.

The New Barrack is a favourite for Sheffield Wednesday fan, but that 0.7 mile walk to Hillsborough can mean making kick-off is touch and go if you’re nursing a pint.

3. The New Barrack sprint

The New Barrack is a favourite for Sheffield Wednesday fan, but that 0.7 mile walk to Hillsborough can mean making kick-off is touch and go if you're nursing a pint.

A short walk from the stadium is the traditional pork bun stop off. Mmm.

4. Béres pork bun

A short walk from the stadium is the traditional pork bun stop off. Mmm.

Related topics:HistoryHillsboroughHome