Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set for contract reward in S6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornton has been with the Owls for a decade having joined the U8s, and in the last couple of years has made great strides in his progression up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, turning out for both the U18s and U21s before technically being part of each age group.

Now, having just turned 18, The Star understands that the talented teen is being eyed up for a first professional contract at S6 after a strong season in the youth ranks, and should he stick around then he’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of his academy teammates who have stepped up of late.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players speak about it and that’s normal. But at the same time, everybody is being positive about it,” he told the club recently. “We know we’ve got loads of support from the club if we don’t get a contract. On the other hand, we know how big an opportunity it is if we do get offered our first pro contracts. The environment here is supportive of the players whether you do or don’t get one.

“This year, we’ve seen a lot of the lads involved with the first team. Cadz (Bailey Cadamarteri) has gone up there and done really well, Pierce (Charles) too and it’s great to see a pathway through to the first team. The manager’s playing style is being implemented through the age groups and that is a big plus that can only help.”