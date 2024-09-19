Young Sheffield Wednesday man helping even younger stars on the right track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Di’Shon Bernard is becoming one of the more senior Sheffield Wednesday players among Danny Rohl’s batch of youngsters

He may be just shy of 24 years old but Sheffield Wednesday’s Di’Shon Bernard is now one of the senior members of the Owls squad as youth continues to be the hallmark of Danny Rohl’s squad.

Bernard got the winner in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool, in a team that had a mix of experience - Callum Patterson and Michael Smith among the older heads - and players still making their mark, including a first start for Gabriel Otegbayo.

Otegbayo put on a decent showing before having to go off earlier than hoped after picking up a knock but Bernard was impressed.

“Gabe did really before he came off,” he said. “He was really solid and I thought he stepped in really well. He finished with a bit of cramp but hopefully he can get a few more appearances under his belt because he's young, he can only improve.

"He showed on Tuesday he can play against these players so he just has to keep working hard in every training session and just take every opportunity that comes."

Otegbayo is one of a number of players who will look to the likes of Bernard, particularly on the training ground and the Jamiaca international is happy to be one of the men to keep the rising stars on the right trajectory

"As players we try to instill as much confidence as we can in them so they can be comfortable and play their best games. When they're on the pitch they can show their best players. It (the right environment) is major. Especially for the young players coming in now, it needs to be a good spirit.

"A good spirit off the pitch means you work for each other on the pitch. We've got good characters on the pitch."