‘You never know’ – Sheffield Wednesday left to wait and see on any potential loan recalls

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says ‘you never know’ what might happen when it comes to his loan players – but doesn’t seem overly concerned.

The Owls have three players currently on loan with the club this season as they seek to climb out of League One, with Reece James, Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten all having played their part in their solid first half of the campaign.

With James and McGuinness in particular, their form has led some fans to be concerned about the potential of them being recalled by Blackpool and Cardiff City respectively, and while Moore has no guarantees that that won’t happen, he says that right now there’s no indication of that happening.

“You never know,” Moore admitted when asked if he was concerned about the loan players. “When taking a loan player it signals two things, first that they’ve not been playing, and that there is an opportunity in our team where they could play for us.

“That’s what you’ve seen with Reece, Mark and Alex - and that’s what’ll continue.

“We’ll have a look and see when it comes round to it what’ll happen with those players. All three have contributed and done well.

“When the opportunity comes in January we’ll have a look, but at the moment - in terms of where we’re at - all three are still with us and continuing to do what they’re doing. They’ve been wonderful additions.”

Mark McGuinness has impressed on his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

All three may well feature again this afternoon when the Owls play host to Oxford United in their penultimate home game of 2022.