Sheffield Wednesday issue crucial Barry Bannan injury update after hamstring scare

Sheffield Wednesday have issued an update on club captain, Barry Bannan, after he was forced off with an injury last weekend.

The Owls skipper had to be substituted in the first half of the 1-1 draw down at Exeter City on Saturday afternoon, and Darren Moore admitted that they were concerned about him after he limped off holding his hamstring at St James Park.

Moore said at the time that it was too early to tell whether it was a serious injury for Bannan, but now he’s told the media that they have good news on the 33-year-old, who has had a scan that has shown the problem to be less worrying than originally thought.

"Baz is fine today,” Moore told the media. “When the results came back with the scan it was nowhere near where we all anticipated, and it was just a little bit of a strain. So we’re really pleased to get that news.

“He’s back involved, but not quite involved with the first team. We’re in a position where we feel that if he does miss tomorrow’s game then he should be back in it by next week.

“The decision tomorrow is whether we risk him or not - if we don’t think he can get through then we won’t risk him.”

It remains to be seen whether Bannan will be given the green light to be part of the squad against Oxford tomorrow afternoon, but if he does miss out then it'll be the first time that he’s missed a matchday squad in the league for over three years at Hillsborough.

