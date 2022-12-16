Sheffield Wednesday trained on the pitch at Hillsborough this week due to the frost that hit their training ground at Middlewood Road.

The Owls were seen out on the field in S6 this week as they continued their preparations for the upcoming game against Oxford United, and it turns out that it was the weather – rather than personal preference – that dictated the decision.

Speaking to the media after a whole host of English Football League games around the country, including Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town in League One, were postponed this weekend, Moore said that Wednesday are in a good position because of the technology available at their home stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore told The Star, “The training ground at Middlewood Road is frozen due to the extreme temperatures that we’ve had… The cold frost has penetrated through the frost sheets at the training ground, but with the undersoil heating at Hillsborough it’s meant that we could train there over the last two or three days. We’ve been very grateful for that.

“The pitch is in a really good state, and credit to the groundstaff team that do what they can around the clock to keep that pitch preserved in the manner that it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a difficult one because the stadium doesn’t allow much light on, and it needs that light, so to see it in this position is great.”

There are no concerns over the field of play as Oxford come to town this weekend, with rain forecast on Saturday before more snow is predicted for Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad