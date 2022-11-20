The tap came from one of his former players, Chey Dunkley, who had bounded back up the tunnel to say goodbye to the Owls boss before his bus – the Shrewsbury Town bus – pulled out of the Hillsborough car park.

The gesture came after a typically full-throttle performance in his first return to S6 in which only Mark McGuinness won more aerial battles. Wednesday won the match 1-0, a scoreline that could have been altered had the 30-year-old nodded home a late headed chance.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley made a return to S6 with Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Dunkley was released at the end of his Wednesday contract in the summer having made 36 appearances, a decision Owls boss Moore admitted last week was a difficult one to make.

The former Wigan Athletic man took the time to applaud all four corners of the ground before leaving the pitch to thank Wednesday fans for a short but sweet stint that clearly left an impression on him.

Tweeting in the hours after the game, Dunkley wrote: “Disappointed not to get a result today… I did want an upset, on the flip side good to see some of my friends and family at @swfc - thanks for the reception you guys are noisy - all best for the season and see you in reverse fixture.”

Dunkley appears to have left the injury problems that so hampered his Wednesday spell behind having played every minute of league football for Shrewsbury this season.