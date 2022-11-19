The background figure Darren Moore credited with Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Shrewsbury Town

A glancing Mark McGuinness header from Barry Bannan’s first half corner was enough to earn Wednesday the points after they overcame a nervy last few minutes to take a second 1-0 win on the spin.

Wednesday weren’t able to stretch their lead in the face of a committed Shrews defence despite having much of the territory and chances in a battling match-up.

“It was a tough game, a really difficult game,” Moore said. “What was pleasing was that against a low block with bodies behind the ball, we found a way to get around it whilst keeping the back door shut. We couldn’t be susceptible to the counter attack.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“We’ve been working three or four days on how to do that. We had the likes of Alex Mighten, Josh Windass, Fiz, who can eliminate players one-on-one and create overloads. That’s where our chances came from, moving it quickly.

“They’re a strong and resolute team and the games they’ve lost have only been by the odd goal. They stay in games. It had to be a disciplined game.”

The goal came six minutes before the break and after visiting keeper Mark Marosi made some solid saves to deny Wednesday efforts.

And while offering huge credit to a number of his players, Moore delivered special praise for a background figure many Owls supporters may not be too familiar with – first team coach Simon Ireland, who cooked up the set piece routine that saw McGuinness find space in the Salop box.

“The players were excellent today and for the goal to come from a set play – that’s happy days,” Moore continued.

“I have to give Simon Ireland credit because he’s been working on the set plays and that today was textbook, perfect for us.