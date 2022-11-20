His side fell the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline to extend their six League One matches without a win with only Cheltenham Town and Morecambe having scored fewer goals.

And despite having troubled David Stockdale with only one shot on target, he felt the Shrews deserved a draw at least.

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill.

“We've come here, they're on a bit of a high, they're kicking towards their supporters and there's enough of them to make a good noise,” he said.

“I'm pretty sure that if that collision on Luke Leahy was one of their players, that would've been a penalty. I don't see us getting one here [at Hillsborough] I'm afraid.

“But I still think we did enough [to get a result] and I've been saying that a lot recently. We need to keep the performance levels going because we definitely deserved a result here today.

“We've come here and stuck a really good team on the back foot and there won't be many teams that come here and do that.”

Mark McGuinness’ header late in the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides and earned Wednesday their second 1-0 win on the bounce against struggling opposition.

And Cotterill reiterated he felt his side were more than a match for the Owls.

“We're disappointed to give a goal away from a set play,” he said. “The goal was disappointing. Other than that, they had more of the ball in the first half and we had more of the ball in the second half.

“I felt as though if we could've kept a clean sheet in the first half, they would've got more nervous.

“We've lost a goal on a set play which was disappointing and I thought, in the second half - and I keep saying this - we've created enough to get something from the game. Definitely.