‘You are Sheffield Wednesday’ – Julian Börner pens emotional message after Owls exit

Börner completed the switch back to his homeland on Monday after the two clubs agreed an ‘undisclosed fee’, and he says that his time in Sheffield was ‘a great pleasure’.

After his exit was confirmed, and Hannover announced that he had passed his medical and would wear the number 31 there, Wednesday released a short statement from the German centre back as he bid farewell.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement on social media read, “Dear SWFC fans, I would like to say goodbye to you. It was a great pleasure to play for Sheffield Wednesday— especially because of you. It's a great pity that the journey ends at this point, but I still enjoyed it, and I still get goosebumps when I think of you singing my name.

“Players will always come and go but you always stay, you are Sheffield Wednesday. I wish you and the club only the best and I hope you get promoted as soon as possible, because you deserve it. Stay strong and take care. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, there are potentially more exits to come from Hillsborough in the coming weeks, with Moore suggesting a number of young players could follow in the footsteps of Cameron Dawson (Exeter City) and head out on loan.

Wednesday’s League One campaign gets underway on Saturday afternoon away at Charlton Athletic as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town.